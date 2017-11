× Crash in Whitehall shuts down road

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A section of road in Whitehall was shut down after a driver crashed into a tree.

Officials at the scene say it happened before 8 p.m. Wednesday nigh on Duck Lake Road near North Green Creek Rd.

One vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Details behind the crash haven’t been released yet.