× First measurable snow on the way for some

WEST MICHIGAN — After a quiet Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, more rain and snow is on the way to West Michigan. In fact, Thursday night we could see the first measurable snowfall of the season for parts of the FOX 17 viewing area.

Of course, Grand Rapids and many other areas had their first measurable snow of the season on Halloween, with 0.4″ reported officially at the Grand Rapids Airport. But places like Muskegon and South Haven have yet to get any measurable snowfall.

Here’s what we expect to happen. Right now, we’re tracking a cold front making it’s way into the western Upper Peninsula:

Although this front has very little moisture ahead of it, it will gradually pick up enough moisture for rain by tomorrow morning. This is how Future Track HD sees things just after your morning commute to work:

Most of us will just be seeing light rain at that time, but some snow could already be falling around Big Rapids and in portions of Newaygo County.

As we head through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, all of West Michigan will be cold enough for all snow showers. However, Future Track HD depicts the snow as being light and widely scattered:

Still, as temperatures fall to near the freezing mark late on Thursday afternoon, there could be some slick spots on area roadways. So please drive with caution!

As cold air continues to cross Lake Michigan Thursday night into early Friday morning, a few bands of lake effect snow will get organized:

This also looks pretty light and widely scattered, but up to an inch of snow is possible in some areas south of Holland and west of Kalamazoo:

This will create a better chance of slick roadways — especially with temperatures falling into the 20s and upper teens — Thursday night into early Friday morning.

This little burst of lake effect snow will be very short-lived. By sunrise Friday morning, winds will switch more to the north and northeast, pushing what’s left of the snow into Indiana and Illinois. Plus, a ridge of high pressure will build in quickly on Friday. This will also promote a quick end to the snowfall here in West Michigan.

After a dry day on Saturday, we’ll be watching for another shot at some rain and snow on Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates!