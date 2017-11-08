× Man reported missing from Newaygo County

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Newaygo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing man.

James William Powles, 70, was last seen in Ensley Township Tuesday about 1:45 p.m. He was driving a red, 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck with Michigan license BTD3930.

Deputies say that Powles may have dementia and may be lost of confused.

He is described as being about 6’2″, 165 lbs. with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information should call the Newaygo County Sheriff at 231-689-7303 or Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.