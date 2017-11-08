Meijer will deliver toys, holiday items to your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Meijer wants to make your holiday even merrier this season and announced a new home delivery service.

The company will deliver toys and more to your house.

It’s an expansion of their partnership with Shipt, which already provides grocery deliveries.

Now, you can have toys, decorations and other holiday products delivered to your front door.

In fact, Meijer says it now offers more than 70,000 items for home delivery, and officials expect to make one million deliveries by the end of the year.

The company hopes the move will help it compete with online retailers, like Amazon, during the holiday season.

