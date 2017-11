Need holiday plans? Check out these events at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are quickly approaching, and there are plenty of events happening in case families don't have any plans. Check out all the acts coming to Mount Pleasant:

November 10 & 11: Turkey Time Weekend

November 17: Lee Brice

November 17-19: Lil' Deer Camp

November 24: Pajama Jam

November 24 & 25: Happy Thanksgiving Weekend

December 1: Straight No Chaser

December 15: Terry Fator

December 17: Brenda Lee: The Lady, The Legend

December 27: Rodney Carrington

December 28: Rick Springfield

December 29: Theory of a Deadman

December 30: Boys II Men

December 31: New Year's Eve Celebration

For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.