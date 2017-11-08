× Peanut butter cup with green substance found in Halloween candy in Manistee

MANISTEE, Mich. – The Manistee Police Department is investigating a green substance that was supposedly found on a piece of Halloween candy.

Police say the bite-size Reese’s peanut butter cup was turned in by a family after the child was trick-or-treating in the area of 2nd to 4th Street, west of U.S. 31. The candy had a green substance on the top of the peanut butter cup.

The candy has been forwarded to the Michigan State Police Crime lab for testing.

Anyone with information should call the Manistee Police at 231-723-2533.