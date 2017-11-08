West Michigan election results

Twelve days of deals, Cocktail Week GR begins Wednesday

Posted 5:36 AM, November 8, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For twelve days 40 different bars, restaurants and distilleries will be offering discounts and deals to show off their drinks and food menus.

Cocktail Week GR kicks off November 8 and highlights craft cocktails.

The participating business will over two craft Michigan cocktails paired with a share plate all for $25 or less.

Throughout the event there will also be specialty days such as “Sunday Funday” Trolley Tour on November 12 and the Grand Rapids Wine, Beer and Food Festival from November 16-18.

Some of the participating restaurants, bars and distilleries include:

  • 7 Monks Taproom
  • The Ada Pour House Gastropub
  • Bier Distillery
  • Bistro Bella Vita
  • Blue Water Grill
  • Bobarino’s at The B.O.B.
  • Butcher’s Union
  • The Cottage Bar & Restaurant
  • Divani
  • Flat River Grill
  • Grand Rapids Brewing Company
  • Gray Skies Distillery
  • The Green Well
  • The Grove
  • Harmony Brewing Company
  • Harmony Hall
  • Hemingway Lounge
  • HopCat
  • Kitchen 67
  • Long Road Distillers
  • Lumber Baron Bar
  • Mazzo Cucina D’Italia
  • New Holland — The Knickerbocker
  • New Hotel Mertens
  • One Bourbon
  • One Trick Pony Grill & Taproom

 

