Twelve days of deals, Cocktail Week GR begins Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For twelve days 40 different bars, restaurants and distilleries will be offering discounts and deals to show off their drinks and food menus.

Cocktail Week GR kicks off November 8 and highlights craft cocktails.

The participating business will over two craft Michigan cocktails paired with a share plate all for $25 or less.

Throughout the event there will also be specialty days such as “Sunday Funday” Trolley Tour on November 12 and the Grand Rapids Wine, Beer and Food Festival from November 16-18.

Some of the participating restaurants, bars and distilleries include: