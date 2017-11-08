Twelve days of deals, Cocktail Week GR begins Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For twelve days 40 different bars, restaurants and distilleries will be offering discounts and deals to show off their drinks and food menus.
Cocktail Week GR kicks off November 8 and highlights craft cocktails.
The participating business will over two craft Michigan cocktails paired with a share plate all for $25 or less.
Throughout the event there will also be specialty days such as “Sunday Funday” Trolley Tour on November 12 and the Grand Rapids Wine, Beer and Food Festival from November 16-18.
Some of the participating restaurants, bars and distilleries include:
- 7 Monks Taproom
- The Ada Pour House Gastropub
- Bier Distillery
- Bistro Bella Vita
- Blue Water Grill
- Bobarino’s at The B.O.B.
- Butcher’s Union
- The Cottage Bar & Restaurant
- Divani
- Flat River Grill
- Grand Rapids Brewing Company
- Gray Skies Distillery
- The Green Well
- The Grove
- Harmony Brewing Company
- Harmony Hall
- Hemingway Lounge
- HopCat
- Kitchen 67
- Long Road Distillers
- Lumber Baron Bar
- Mazzo Cucina D’Italia
- New Holland — The Knickerbocker
- New Hotel Mertens
- One Bourbon
- One Trick Pony Grill & Taproom