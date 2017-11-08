Victims list from Texas church shooting released
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of all 26 victims in Sunday’s mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. They are:
- Robert Scott Marshall, 56
- Karen Sue Marshall, 56
- Keith Allen Braden, 62
- Tara E. McNulty, 33
- Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14
- Peggy Lynn Warden, 56
- Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr., 77
- Sara Johns Johnson, 68
- Lula Woicinski White, 71
- Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30
- Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5
- Robert Michael Corrigan, 51
- Shani Louise Corrigan, 51
- Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66
- Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64
- Haley Krueger, 16
- Emily Garcia, 7, (died at hospital)
- Emily Rose Hill, 11
- Gregory Lynn Hill, 13
- Megan Gail Hill, 9
- Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36
- Noah Holcombe, 1
- Karla Plain Holcombe, 58
- John Bryan Holcombe, 60
- Crystal Marie Holcombe, 36
- Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcome, unborn