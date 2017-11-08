Victims list from Texas church shooting released

Posted 1:09 PM, November 8, 2017, by

A memorial of crosses after a mass shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 7, 2017. MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of all 26 victims in Sunday’s mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.  They are:

  1. Robert Scott Marshall, 56
  2. Karen Sue Marshall, 56
  3. Keith Allen Braden, 62
  4. Tara E. McNulty, 33
  5. Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14
  6. Peggy Lynn Warden, 56
  7. Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr., 77
  8. Sara Johns Johnson, 68
  9. Lula Woicinski White, 71
  10. Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30
  11. Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5
  12. Robert Michael Corrigan, 51
  13. Shani Louise Corrigan, 51
  14. Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66
  15. Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64
  16. Haley Krueger, 16
  17. Emily Garcia, 7, (died at hospital)
  18. Emily Rose Hill, 11
  19. Gregory Lynn Hill, 13
  20. Megan Gail Hill, 9
  21. Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36
  22. Noah Holcombe, 1
  23. Karla Plain Holcombe, 58
  24. John Bryan Holcombe, 60
  25. Crystal Marie Holcombe, 36
  26. Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcome, unborn

