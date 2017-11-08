Wine Down Wednesday: Wines that will taste great with Thanksgiving dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and people may be looking for a couple new wines to impress their guests with.

Nancie Oxley, Vice President and Head Winemaker of St. Julian Winery, showed off some wines that will go great with a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The following wines are available in their six bottle Turkey Pack:

Sweet Nancie Cranberry

2016 St. Julian Unoaked Chardonnay

2016 Braganini Reserve Mountain Road Riesling

2015 Braganini Reserve Serious Rose

High Maintenance

Solera Cream Sherry

Don't forget to look for St. Julian during the International Food & Wine Show at DeVos Place November 16-18. They will be doing a presentation on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. on Mountain Road Wines.

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.

For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.