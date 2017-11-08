Wine Down Wednesday: Wines that will taste great with Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and people may be looking for a couple new wines to impress their guests with.
Nancie Oxley, Vice President and Head Winemaker of St. Julian Winery, showed off some wines that will go great with a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
The following wines are available in their six bottle Turkey Pack:
- Sweet Nancie Cranberry
- 2016 St. Julian Unoaked Chardonnay
- 2016 Braganini Reserve Mountain Road Riesling
- 2015 Braganini Reserve Serious Rose
- High Maintenance
- Solera Cream Sherry
Don't forget to look for St. Julian during the International Food & Wine Show at DeVos Place November 16-18. They will be doing a presentation on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. on Mountain Road Wines.
St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.
For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.