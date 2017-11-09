Bingham Signs With MSU

Posted 11:36 PM, November 9, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Senior, Marcus Bingham, signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Michigan State University on Thursday.

The 6'10'' senior averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks in his junior year while helping lead the Cougars to the regional finals.

