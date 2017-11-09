× Commission to discuss water contamination at meeting Thursday

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A meeting is planned for Thursday to discuss the recent water system operations in Plainfield Township.

According to the Plainfield Township Infrastructure Committee will be meeting at 8 a.m. to discuss the recent water contamination in the Belmont area.

The meeting, set to take place at the town hall located at 6161 Belmont Avenue NE, will review water system operations, contaminated private wells, well field investigation and update the public on current projects.

The public will be able to voice their opinions and concerns during this meeting.