Friday A.M. commute could be slick in spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- For the past few years the National Weather Service has been changing the way they warn for inclement weather...especially in the winter time. They want to get away from all the weather headlines (watches/warnings/advisories) and try to simplify things...more of an "impact" basis than anything else. That said, we may see some lake-effect snow along/west of U.S. 131 this evening and overnight...perhaps a couple of inches, but the potential problem may arise for our Friday morning commute. Take a look at the image below (valid for midnight) with some lake effect snow along/west of U.S. 131.

While the snow accumulation may not be much, I've seen many times in the past that the first (or one of the first snow events) create more accidents that more impactful/higher snowfalls. In this case, sharply colder air filtering in to the Great Lakes will cause the mercury to plummet in to the upper teens (inland) and low/mid 20s at the lakeshore. Simply put, anything on the roadway may very well freeze. Slick spots are quite possible...perhaps even likely in these areas that record any snow that stays on the roads. Below is a temperature map of current temps (as of the writing of this story/noon). Note how much colder the air is off to our north/west...20s/30s at best!

Yes...I'm sure the salt trucks will be out, but bridges and overpasses will be the first to freeze and secondary roads may be slippery too. It's these smaller, first snow/cold events that seem to catch folks off guard and create numerous accidents. Please be safe! We're expected northeast winds after about 4/5 AM, which will shift any snow off to the west over Lake Michigan. The image below shows our computer forecast model at 6 AM on Friday. Winds will gradually turn to the northeast and push any lingering snow showers/flurries out over Lake Michigan.

Sunshine is likely inland on Friday but temperatures will struggle to reach 30. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.