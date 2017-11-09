Grand Rapids Chamber announces 2017 Diversity Visionary Award winners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Chamber has announced their 2017 Diversity Visionary Award winners, celebrating local leaders in diversity and inclusion.

Sonya Hughes from the Grand Rapids Chamber, talks about those winners and how they'll be celebrated at the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Summit.

The D.E.I. Summit provides Chamber members and the community with a deeper understanding of the business case for diversity, equity and inclusion. Attendees will gain connections, information and tools to advance their professional skills and business strategies.

The following businesses and organizations will be at the summit:

Small Business Division Winners

Grand Rapids Community Foundation- Four Star Recipient

Kid's Food Basket- Three Star Recipient

West Michigan Center for Arts & Technology- Rising Star Recipient

Mind Meets Music and Grow- Rising Star Recipient

Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women- Rising Star Recipient

Large Business Winners

Grand Valley State University- Four Star Recipient

Herman Miller- Four Star Recipient

Rockford Construction- Rising Star Recipient

Mercy Health- Rising Star Recipient

The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Summit will take place on Friday, November 17. The event will take place at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To register for this event, visit grandrapids.org.