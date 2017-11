Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The Grand Valley State Football team is fighting for a spot in the playoffs when they host Tiffin at 1pm on Saturday and will also be wearing special jerseys in honor of Veteran's Day.

Head coach Matt Mitchell said the cause is very close to their hearts.

"It's just a way for us to show some appreciation for those that have served or currently serve. A lot of people in our athletic department including our Athletic Director have served so we have a cool opportunity within the context of a football game to recognize the folks that have done so much for this country."