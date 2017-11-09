West Michigan road commissions ready for snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- The first measurable snowfall of the season has already fallen in parts of West Michigan, but tonight will be the first measurable snow for much of the lakeshore and some areas south of Grand Rapids. And although the Ottawa County Road Commission isn't sure that they'll need to treat the roads just yet, they will be on standby.

"We've got to be ready for whatever it ends up being," said Zach Russell, Communications Administrator for the Ottawa County Road Commission. "We've got our trucks ready, we've got our people ready. This is business as usual for us this time of year."

Even though an inch of snow or less is all that's expected in Ottawa County, it could be enough to make the roads slick. That means drivers will have to use extra caution late tonight and tomorrow morning.

It also means drivers might have to watch for salt and plow trucks for the first time this season.

"Just make sure that you're aware that the trucks are out on the road and make sure that you give them plenty of room," said Russell. "A lot of times they can't see you as well as you think they can, especially if there is snow falling or if it's dark."

Ottawa County still has salt and sand left over from last year, with another 20,000 tons on the way this year. They say that should be enough to take care of the 1,692 miles of roadway in their jurisdiction.