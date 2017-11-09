Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Military families often spend Christmas apart while mom and dad serve the country, and it can be really hard on the kids.

In honor of Veterans Day, Christmas is coming early in the form of free bikes for the kids. On Wednesday in Kalamazoo, employees at Pfizer gifted 75 bikes to military kids who have parents on active military duty.

Even part of Pfizer transformed into Santa's workshop! More than 60 employees volunteered to make the bikes, decorate them and write a personalized note for each child.

The company has actually been doing this for four years, but this is the first time their Kalamazoo location took part.

2. Residents might see an intense glow over the east end of 28th Street this week, because Art Van is lighting up their Wonderland tonight.

There will be more than a million lights in and around the store, plus a special appearance from Santa himself.

The event runs from 7 to 9 tonight, with the official lighting ceremony at 7:15 p.m.

3. $1.5 million is needed to restore the iconic Grand Haven catwalk, but city leaders say they need less than $150,000 to finish funding the project.

The work started this past summer, but the discussion has been going on since 2015, after the Army Corps of engineers did a study and called for a major overhaul of the catwalk's foundation and surface.

The project is still taking donations, to make one click here.

4. Tulip Time is still several months away, but it's never too early to start buying tickets!

The Beach Boys will perform on May 11 at Central Wesleyan Church. Premium tickets will cost $75 and general seating costs $65.

Tickets are available at the box office on 8th Street, by phone, or online.

Tulip Time runs from May 5-13.

5. Starbucks is offering a special deal to encourage people to share a holiday beverage with a loved one.

The coffee chain celebrating its "Give Good Share Event" with buy one get one free holiday drinks.

So buy a holiday themed drink between 2 and 5 p.m. now through November 13, and get another drink free.

Eligible holiday drinks include the peppermint mocha and eggnog lattes.