KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating an incident near the 100 Block of East Emerson Street in Kalamazoo where the sound of multiple gunshots were reported.

According to police, multiple victims were located with wounds.

It is status of the victims is unknown at this time.

Police report that a suspect is accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.