Reeths-Puffer schools locked down after police chase nearby

Posted 11:08 AM, November 9, 2017, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Reeths-Puffer schools are in a soft lock down Thursday after police chased a vehicle near the schools.

Just before 10:00 a.m., police started chasing a vehicle and the chase ended near the school.  The driver and two passengers fled from the vehicle on foot.

The school says that police have told them they have captured the driver and one of the passengers, but are still looking for the third person.

It is not known what the suspects were wanted for.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

