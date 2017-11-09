Search for Ana Carrillo continues; suspect worked in concrete at nearby ‘Castle’ worksite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Police and K-9s continue the search for a missing mother of Wyoming, Ana Carrillo, at the intersection of Johnson and Millennium parks Thursday.

Wyoming police officials say investigators found nothing at a nearby site Wednesday, after a five-hour search in Johnson Park. The murder suspect and Carrillo's ex-boyfriend, Andrew Hudson, was with police on site for about two hours Wednesday.

FOX 17 learned Thursday that Hudson worked as a general production worker who made concrete products for the last two years with Great Lakes Superior Wall, based in Hamilton. Human Resources officials with the company confirmed to FOX 17 that Hudson worked with them from Sept. 2015 until he was terminated Oct. 17.

Hudson also worked on site pouring concrete and building the walls of the ongoing Castle Condominiums and Hotel construction project in Grandville. A former employee tells FOX 17 that Hudson was involved in an injury accident on site of the Castle construction, and dropped heavy foam palettes onto other employees, and "showed no remorse."

Walker Police continue to block about a four-mile perimeter of roads in the parks as the search for Carrillo continues, blocking all traffic at Butterworth St. SW at Veterans Memorial Dr. SW, Riverbend Dr. SW and Maynard Ave SW just south of the Millennium Park gates. Wyoming Police Captain Kim Koster said investigators narrowed the search to a densely wooded area beyond Veterans Memorial Dr SW near Kent Trails.

Police continue to ask drivers and pedestrians to avoid the park area as their search for Carrillo continues.

Hudson's preliminary hearing will continue in Wyoming District Court at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Stay with FOX 17 for updates on this developing homicide investigation.