United Way’s Holiday Giving & Volunteer Guide provides opportunities to give this holiday season

The holidays is a season of giving, donating, and doing good deeds for the community. The Heart of West Michigan United Way has a way to help people figure out where their services might fit best in the community thanks to their Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide.

Opportunities to give back to the community include but aren't limited to:

Santa Workshops

Donating a holiday dinner to a family in need

Delivering gifts to seniors

Adopt a Family

Salvation Army Tree

Santa Claus Girls

Donate gently used winter gear for Spread the Warmth collection drive.

People of all ages are encouraged to take part in any of these activities, and pay it forward to a family in need this holiday season.

To discover more volunteer and gift-giving opportunities, check out the United Way Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide.