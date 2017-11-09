United Way’s Holiday Giving & Volunteer Guide provides opportunities to give this holiday season

Posted 11:10 AM, November 9, 2017, by

The holidays is a season of giving, donating, and doing good deeds for the community. The Heart of West Michigan United Way has a way to help people figure out where their services might fit best in the community thanks to their Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide.

Opportunities to give back to the community include but aren't limited to:

  • Santa Workshops
  • Donating a holiday dinner to a family in need
  • Delivering gifts to seniors
  • Adopt a Family
  • Salvation Army Tree
  • Santa Claus Girls
  • Donate gently used winter gear for Spread the Warmth collection drive.

People of all ages are encouraged to take part in any of these activities, and pay it forward to a family in need this holiday season.

To discover more volunteer and gift-giving opportunities, check out the United Way Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s