10 Ferris State Wins Home Opener, Beats Quincy 75-60

BIG RAPIDS, Michigan--Ferris State had it's first home game on Friday night against Quincy in the GLIAC/GLVC Challenge held in Big Rapids this year. Ferris State finished last season 28-5 and is looking to improve upon their 2017 NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Semifinal appearance with talented new freshman, transfers and a cast of returning stars.

It was all Ferris State early on as they jumped out to a 18-0 lead in the first 5 minutes of the game. The Bulldogs never trailed the entire game and used a deep rotation of players to continuously apply the pressure.

Leading 30-24 at halftime, Ferris State drew up an alley-oop play to Godwin Heights graduate Markese Mayfield which got everyone fired up. The Bulldogs had 11 players record 9 minutes or more during the game.

Ferris State rolled to a 75-60 win, improving to 3-0 on the season and will play the University of Missouri-St. Louis tomorrow at 5:30pm.

Drew Cushingberry scored 19 points, Zach Hankins added 10 points and 9 rebounds, Markese Mayfield scored 9 points and grabbed 10 points and former Mr. Basketball Deshaun Thrower added 8 points.