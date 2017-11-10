Balloon for Michigan grandma found 800+ miles away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA, Mich. -- A special balloon honoring a West Michigan grandmother was found more than 800 miles away by a hunter in Rhode Island.

The Spragues write love notes and prayers on balloons every year to honor the life of their grandmother and great grandmother, Mona Jean Mulnix, on her birthday. They release those balloons along with their name and number into the heavens every July, hoping she can read them from above. The family has been doing this tradition since her passing in 2013.

"It just gives me comfort knowing that we’re sending something to her in heaven," said her granddaughter, Summer Sprague.

This year, a hunter from Rhode Island found one of their balloons stuck in a tree. The hunter climbed the tree and retrieved it before taking a picture of the balloon, promising the Spragues she would return it back to them. Sprague says it's the little things in life that mean the most.

"It shows that there’s good people out there still and they have a heart, and care about the little thing that we do," Sprague said. ​