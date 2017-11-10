HARPER CREEK, MI--Battle Creek scored 16 points in the 4th quarter to come from behind to beat East Lansing 16-14 to win the Division 3 Regional Title. They are now 12-0 and will play the winner of Muskegon and DeWitt.
Battle Creek Harper Creek wins 16-14 over East Lansing
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Blitz District Final Preview
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
High School Football Playoffs – Round 2
-
Harper Creek Edges Gull Lake 15-14
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Rockford and West Ottawa set to meet for 1st place
-
-
Harper Creek Beavers step up
-
Mattawan 16, Lakeview 14
-
Bakita and Book Week 12