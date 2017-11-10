High School Football Scores

Battle Creek Harper Creek wins 16-14 over East Lansing

Posted 11:40 PM, November 10, 2017, by

HARPER CREEK, MI--Battle Creek scored 16 points in the 4th quarter to come from behind to beat East Lansing 16-14 to win the Division 3 Regional Title. They are now 12-0 and will play the winner of Muskegon and DeWitt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s