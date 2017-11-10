Cuddly Pomeranian, Juliet, in need of a good home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Juliet! She's a 4-year-old Pomeranian in need of a good home, plus she loves to cuddle!

Interested in adopting Juliet or a different animal? Throughout the entire month of November, the Humane Society of West Michigan is running their "New Family Member November" adoption event. Adoption fees for small animals and adult cats six months and older are waived, while adult dogs five months and older will have an adoption fee of $99 (a savings of $96.)

Also, HSWM has been chosen as the charity partner for this year's Hot Cider Hustle on Saturday. Registration is open with day of registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. with the race kicking off at 9 a.m. at Millenium Park in Walker.

For more information on Juliet or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.