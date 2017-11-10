Cuddly Pomeranian, Juliet, in need of a good home

Posted 12:20 PM, November 10, 2017, by

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Juliet! She's a 4-year-old Pomeranian in need of a good home, plus she loves to cuddle!

Interested in adopting Juliet or a different animal? Throughout the entire month of November, the Humane Society of West Michigan is running their "New Family Member November" adoption event. Adoption fees for small animals and adult cats six months and older are waived, while adult dogs five months and older will have an adoption fee of $99 (a savings of $96.)

Also, HSWM has been chosen as the charity partner for this year's Hot Cider Hustle on Saturday.  Registration is open with day of registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. with the race kicking off at 9 a.m. at Millenium Park in Walker.

For more information on Juliet or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s