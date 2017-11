× Faith Hill, Tim McGraw returning to Grand Rapids in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are coming back to Grand Rapids next year.

The country music superstars will perform at Van Andel Arena on June 7, 2018 for their Soul2Soul World Tour.

They previously performed in Grand Rapids this past June.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets prices begin at $79.50.