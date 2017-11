Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Forest Hills Central got 3 touchdowns from junior quarterback Luke Majick (2 rushing) and Kade Shomin scored on defense for the 2nd straight game as the Rangers downed Traverse City Central 28-10 to win the division 2 regional championship.

Forest Hills Central will play Livonia Franklin in next week's state semifinal game at a time and place to be determined.