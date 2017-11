Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--Grand Rapids Catholic Central defeated Belding on Friday night, 42-3. It was all Cougars from the get-go as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central leaned on senior RB Nolan Fugate who had 28 carries, 293 yards and 4 touchdowns on the night. Their defense was stout as well as they only gave up 156 total yards all night.

The Cougars improved to 12-0 and will play Escanaba in the Division 4 state semifinal game next week.