Happy Veteran’s Day! Here are some deals to honor military men, women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To honor those that have served in the military or are still on active duty, many business are offering deals for Veterans Day 2017.

Be sure to bring a valid military ID to take advantage of all of the deals. It is recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

  • IHOP
    • Military members will be able to devour a stack of red, white and blue pancakes for free! The restaurant will also offer a free patriotic combo to veterans.
  • Denny’s 
    • Veterans will be to build their own Grand Slam for free.
  • Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill
    • Saturday only veterans will receive a free meal from a special menu.
  • Bar Louie
    • With a valid ID retired and active veterans will be able chow down on a free flatbread or burger.
  • Bob Evans
    • Bob Evans will offer a special menu on Saturday and veterans will be able order a free meal.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
    • Looking to watch one of the football games Saturday? Veterans can sit back enjoy the game and order a free small order of wings and fries.
  • Chili’s
    • Veterans will be able to order a free meal off a special menu.
  • Cracker Barrel
    • Love sweets? Cracker Barrell will offer veterans or active military members a free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts
    • Veterans and active military members will receive a free doughnut while supplies last.
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
    • With a valid ID, military members will be able to order a free combo meal.
  • Krispy Kreme
    • Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut and a cup of coffee to military members all day Saturday.
  • Little Caesars
    • The pizza chain is offering a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo to all military members from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
  • Logan’s Roadhouse
    • Military members and veterans can stop by the steakhouse from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for a free meal off from a special menu.
  • LongHorn Steakhouse
    • 10 percent will be taken off the total bill for veterans and military members Saturday, plus they will receive a free dessert or appetizer.
  • On The Border
    • Veterans and military members can order a free combo meal.
  • Panera Bread
    • Before 10 a.m. Panera Bread will offer a free breakfast sandwich. Can’t make it before 10 a.m.? Don’t worry, the food chain will offer give veterans and military members a free coupon for a pastry.
  • Red Lobster
    • Veterans or military members can get a free appetizer or dessert.
  • Red Robin
    • Active and retired military members will get bottomless fries and a Red’s Tavern Double Burger for free.
  • Ruby Tuesday
    • Any appetizer under $10 is free.
  • Starbucks
    • Anyone can get buy one, get one free Holiday drinks but veterans and military members will be able to get a free tall coffee on Saturday.
  • Texas Roadhouse
    • The restaurant chain will offer a free meal and non-alcoholic drink off a special menu.
  • TGI Friday’s
    • Any lunch menu under $12 is free, plus veterans and military members will get a $5 off their next meal.

