Happy Veteran’s Day! Here are some deals to honor military men, women
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To honor those that have served in the military or are still on active duty, many business are offering deals for Veterans Day 2017.
Be sure to bring a valid military ID to take advantage of all of the deals. It is recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.
- IHOP
- Military members will be able to devour a stack of red, white and blue pancakes for free! The restaurant will also offer a free patriotic combo to veterans.
- Denny’s
- Veterans will be to build their own Grand Slam for free.
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill
- Saturday only veterans will receive a free meal from a special menu.
- Bar Louie
- With a valid ID retired and active veterans will be able chow down on a free flatbread or burger.
- Bob Evans
- Bob Evans will offer a special menu on Saturday and veterans will be able order a free meal.
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Looking to watch one of the football games Saturday? Veterans can sit back enjoy the game and order a free small order of wings and fries.
- Chili’s
- Veterans will be able to order a free meal off a special menu.
- Cracker Barrel
- Love sweets? Cracker Barrell will offer veterans or active military members a free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Veterans and active military members will receive a free doughnut while supplies last.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
- With a valid ID, military members will be able to order a free combo meal.
- Krispy Kreme
- Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut and a cup of coffee to military members all day Saturday.
- Little Caesars
- The pizza chain is offering a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo to all military members from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- Military members and veterans can stop by the steakhouse from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for a free meal off from a special menu.
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- 10 percent will be taken off the total bill for veterans and military members Saturday, plus they will receive a free dessert or appetizer.
- On The Border
- Veterans and military members can order a free combo meal.
- Panera Bread
- Before 10 a.m. Panera Bread will offer a free breakfast sandwich. Can’t make it before 10 a.m.? Don’t worry, the food chain will offer give veterans and military members a free coupon for a pastry.
- Red Lobster
- Veterans or military members can get a free appetizer or dessert.
- Red Robin
- Active and retired military members will get bottomless fries and a Red’s Tavern Double Burger for free.
- Ruby Tuesday
- Any appetizer under $10 is free.
- Starbucks
- Anyone can get buy one, get one free Holiday drinks but veterans and military members will be able to get a free tall coffee on Saturday.
- Texas Roadhouse
- The restaurant chain will offer a free meal and non-alcoholic drink off a special menu.
- TGI Friday’s
- Any lunch menu under $12 is free, plus veterans and military members will get a $5 off their next meal.