How to use the correct “math” when spending money

No one likes getting ripped off when they buy something. You work hard for your money, so sometimes people try to calculate the cost of something they're buying.

In some cases the math doesn't add up, so what happens next? Did they get a bad deal, or is it a matter of them calculating the cost incorrectly?

Michael Markey, co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, talks about how "doing the math" could lead to the wrong conclusion when it comes to spending money.

Before making a big financial decision, Markey reminds you to talk with an adviser and make sure they explain the math before going through with the purchase.

For more information on how you can fireproof your finances, visit www.legacyfinancialnetwork.com or call 1-855-LFNETWORK.