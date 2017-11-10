× Man suffers fatal injuries in rollover crash

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Alcohol and poor road conditions are considered to be factors in a fatal crash that occurred Thursday on Northland Drive NE just north of 18 Mile Road NE in Nelson Township.

According to police, there was two people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and the driver, Patrick Brecken of Comstock Park, was ejected from the vehicle.

Brecken suffered fatal injuries.

The passenger, Jonathan Brecken, suffered minor injuries during this incident. A second passenger also suffered minor injuries.

This single-vehicle crash is still under investigation.