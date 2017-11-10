× Man with dementia missing in Kent County

KENT COUNTY – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help locating a missing man with early stages of Dementia.

Deputies say Jack Merren, 86-years-old, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Friday at his home in the Belmont area.

Merren is 6’1 about 160 lbs. with grey hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a red and grey flannel shirt, jeans, a grey or grey and blue flannel jacket.

Merren was last known to be driving his red 2005 Toyota Camry with Michigan registration BTS9777. Jack’s bank account shows a transaction at a gas station in the Thompsonville area in Benzie County.

If you know anything his whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s office at 616-632-6100 or call 911.