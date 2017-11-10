Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 10

1. Keep that loose change or few extra bucks handy when heading out, the Bell Ringers are out collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

It officially begins at noon, with the first ring of the bell at the D & W store at Knapp’s Crossing in Grand Rapids.

After that, there will be bell ringers everywhere outside of stores, collecting money for families in need during the holiday season and the rest of the year.

This year’s goal is to raise $1.6 million.

2. The first dusting of snow is making people eager to hit the slopes. So for people who have the need for updated equipment, the annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at Cannonsburg starts today.

Ski and Snowboard clothing, helmets, goggles and other accessories will be available at heavily discounted prices.

All equipment being sold will be checked by ski and snowboard specialists, to ensure that it meets current binding safety standards and is in proper functioning condition.

The sale goes until Sunday, November 12.

3. Saturday is Veterans Day, and the community is celebrating service men and women by hosting the first ever Veterans Day 5.

It starts and ends at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. There’s a half mile remembrance walk that starts at 9:30 a.m., a five mile run that starts 10 minutes later, and a 5K run that starts at 10 a.m.

There’s also a community pancake breakfast from 9:30 to 12:30, which is free for racers and $5 for everyone else. Residents from the veterans home will also be there.

4. Three winners have been announced for the 2017 National Toy Hall of Fame: The paper airplane, the wiffle ball, and the board game “Clue.”

They’ll be on display at the National Museum of Play in New York, which showcases years’ worth of nostalgic toys.

Inductions into the hall of fame started in 1998.

5. Fans can now have Breakfast at Tiffany’s, just like in the movie.

The luxury jewelry store is opening its first-ever restaurant at the Flagship New York City location on 5th Avenue.

The $29 fixed price breakfast includes several options, including Audrey Hepburn’s famous croissant. People can also have lunch or afternoon tea there.