NFL Viewing Guide Week 10: Packers and Bears on Fox, Lions on CBS

Posted 12:47 PM, November 10, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Lions 52-38. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions try to keep moving up in the NFC North, taking on possibly the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday at 1:00pm.

The Lions hope to keep the Browns on a path to a winless season. The game is at Detroit, so with the AFC’s Browns being on the road, that puts the game over on CBS.  But, with the game featuring a winless team, you’ll get to listen to one of the lesser-known broadcast teams of Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta on the call.

Fox has the doubleheader this week, so we get to see the storied rivalry of the Green Bay Packers visiting the Chicago Bears.  Neither team is, well, that good this year, but it is still a great rivalry.  Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman will have the call.

The second game of the doubleheader will be the Dallas Cowboys at the Atlanta Falcons, brought to you by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

