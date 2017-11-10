× NFL Viewing Guide Week 10: Packers and Bears on Fox, Lions on CBS

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions try to keep moving up in the NFC North, taking on possibly the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday at 1:00pm.

The Lions hope to keep the Browns on a path to a winless season. The game is at Detroit, so with the AFC’s Browns being on the road, that puts the game over on CBS. But, with the game featuring a winless team, you’ll get to listen to one of the lesser-known broadcast teams of Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta on the call.

Fox has the doubleheader this week, so we get to see the storied rivalry of the Green Bay Packers visiting the Chicago Bears. Neither team is, well, that good this year, but it is still a great rivalry. Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman will have the call.

The second game of the doubleheader will be the Dallas Cowboys at the Atlanta Falcons, brought to you by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.