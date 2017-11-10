× Police investigate attempted child abduction in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police say they responded to an attempted child abduction on Friday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Winter Street in Battle Creek.

A 10-year-old boy reportedly told police he was approached by someone in his backyard. He said he bit the suspect after he grabbed his arm. The victim was able to get away and run to a neighbor’s home for help.

The suspect was described as wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

Call police if you have any information.