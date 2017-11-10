Saugatuck scores late stun Cassopolis in the regional championship game

CASSOPOLIS, Mich -- Coopers Myers caught a late touchdown pass for Saugatuck (9-3) lifting the Indians to a 7-6 win and a division 7 regional championship.
