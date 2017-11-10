Spectrum Health releases new prostate cancer screening guidelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. This year, it is estimated that 26,730 deaths will occur, and there is estimated 161,360 new cases. It remains the most common cancer among African-American men in the United States, and the death rate is 2.3 times higher in African-American men than in Caucasian men.

Prostate cancer can often be treated successfully if it’s caught early.

Brian Lane, MD, PhD, Urology Division Chief, Spectrum Health Medical Group, discusses prostate cancer and Spectrum Health’s new prostate cancer screening guidelines.

Most early cases of prostate cancer cause no symptoms, but some early signs may include:

Frequent urination, especially at night.

Difficulty starting urination or inability to urinate.

Weak or painful urination.

Blood in the urine.

Continual pain in lower back, pelvis or upper thighs.

Tests such as a Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Blood Test can help detect prostate cancer early. Spectrum Health has new guidelines when they screen men for prostate cancer:

Developed by a multidisciplinary team of medical and clinical experts

In alignment with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) , American Cancer Society (ACS) , American Urological Association (AUA) guidelines, and the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF)

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) with a digital rectal exam (DRE) is the recommended method for prostate cancer screening. DRE alone is not considered sufficient screening for prostate cancer.

Men of average risk should be offered the option for prostate cancer screening beginning at age 50

Screening should not be offered or continued in men with a life expectancy of < 10 years.

Men who choose to be screened should have both prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing and a digital rectal exam (DRE).

Frequency of PSA testing should be as follows based on screening results

Men should continue PSA screening until the age of 70

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, call 1-855-SHCANCER.