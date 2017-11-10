× Ottawa County brothers selling handmade ornaments for Puerto Rico relief efforts

ZEELAND, MICH. — Two Ottawa County boys have come up with a way to help people get into the holiday spirit, while assisting with relief efforts in Puerto Rico. They’ve been making and selling handmade ornaments to help buy toys for kids impacted by Hurricane Maria earlier this year.

Jack Haisch, 6, and Elliott Haisch, 5, are brothers and have some pretty big plans this holiday season. They showed off their creations to FOX 17 on Friday and told us why they’re doing it.

“There was a hurricane attack,” said Elliott.

Their mom, Erin, heard about relief efforts at a church banquet and Elliott soon asked her how they could help.

“I was really proud of him,” said Erin. They’ve been making them since Friday. They sold some at a mom to mom sale. Started raising money that way, went around the neighborhood to raise money.”

They have lots of work ahead of them.

“There’s another person that wants 25 wreaths,” said Jack.

As of Friday, the boys have created 12.

“The point is to encourage our kids to figure out how they can help people that need it,” said Kevin, the boys dad.

If you’d like to donate to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, you can mail checks and mail to Barnabas Ministries, 9479 Riley Suite 200, Zeeland, MI, 49464 or go to their website. You can donate online and designate donations to ‘Puerto Rico’.