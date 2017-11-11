A cloudy and cold Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Clouds will continue to build into West Michigan and thicken up into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain below average only working to the upper 30s by this afternoon. Bundle up!

A rain and snow mix is on its way arriving in West Michigan late Saturday night and remaining in the area until Sunday morning. We could see some freezing rain and wet snowflakes as we transition back and forth between the mix and rain. Be cautious for slick spots out on the roadways.

Monday West Michigan will start to see more mild temperatures work in the area having temperatures work closer to average afternoon highs. Sunshine is expected on Monday and we will continue to stay dry until the next round of rain showers arrives on Wednesday.