Battle Creek man critical after crashing into back of semi

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County say a man is clinging to life this morning after crashing his car into the back of a semi truck on I-94.

This happened around 12:34 a.m. Saturday on eastbound I-94. Deputies say the driver, a 23-year-old Battle Creek man, was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of a semi. The car ended up sliding out of control before striking a retaining wall.

The driver was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies have not released the man’s name yet. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.