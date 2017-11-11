High School Football Scores

Battle Creek man critical after crashing into back of semi

Posted 3:21 AM, November 11, 2017, by

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County say a man is clinging to life this morning after crashing his car into the back of a semi truck on I-94.

This happened around 12:34 a.m. Saturday on eastbound I-94. Deputies say the driver, a 23-year-old Battle Creek man, was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of a semi. The car ended up sliding out of control before striking a retaining wall.

The driver was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies have not released the man’s name yet. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s