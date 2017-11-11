High School Football Scores

Grand Rapids Home For Veterans honoring Veterans with 5k and 5 mile race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Home For Veterans is honoring those who have served today with a 5K and a 5 mile run.

There will also be an un-timed Remembrance Walk Saturday morning.

All the events will benefit the Home For Veterans.

Spartan-Nash has also teamed up for the event, offering a pancake breakfast to participants or $5 a plate for others.

Everyone is invited to come out and cheer on those who are participating.

The event starts at 9:40 AM.

