Kalamazoo man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound to arm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm early Saturday morning.

At 3:26 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Clinton Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Life-saving measures were initiated and the victim was transported to Bronson Hospital for his injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition there.

The KDPS Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate this incident.

Public Safety encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer either by calling (269) 343-2100 or by reporting online at http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.