× Light rain, snow, freezing drizzle possible Sunday A.M.

WEST MICHIGAN — Some light rain and snow showers are possible Saturday night through Sunday morning, but we may also see a little freezing drizzle or light freezing rain…especially from Grand Rapids to the south. While the rain and snow wouldn’t be a problem, light freezing drizzle/rain may put a glaze on the roadways which would slicken things up in a hurry.

Things could be slow for early morning Sunday services if we see the freezing drizzle or freezing rain. Make sure to allow a little extra time on the roads Sunday morning and watch FOX 17 Morning News between 5:00 A.M. and 9:00 A.M. for weather updates, news, and road conditions if an icy situation occurs. Morning temperatures are expected to be at/below freezing in the morning, so at least some icy spots are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The image attached to this story is valid for 6 A.M. Sunday and shows a mixed bag of precipitation possible over southern lower Michigan…especially from Grand Rapids southward. The blue is snow, the pink is light freezing rain, and the green is just plain rain.

We’ll see a little sunshine later Monday and Tuesday as temperatures warm in to the mid/upper 40s. Rain is likely on Wednesday as our next weather system arrives. Make sure to check www.fox17online.com/weather for an immediate forecast…including current temperatures, satellite/radar, and wind chills. Have a pleasant weekend! Meteorologist Kevin Craig.