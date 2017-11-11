High School Football Scores

Local church to undergo security training following deadly church shooting

Posted 5:25 AM, November 11, 2017, by

SCOTTS, Mich. -- In the wake of the deadly church shooting last Sunday in Texas, churches across the county now working to make their houses of worship as safe as possible including right here in Michigan.

There will be a special church security training session at Prairie Baptist Church in Scotts from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The training is provided by Church Security for Strategos International, the largest church security training ministry in America.

There is expected to be between 75 and 100 leaders from across our state in attendance.

