HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A head-on crash Saturday in Holland Township injured a sheriff’s deputy and closed an intersection.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s dispatchers confirm a deputy was injured in the accident around 5:38 p.m., at 112th Avenue and E. Lakewood Boulevard. They say someone was taken to a hospital. But they weren’t sure who.

Details about how the crash happened were not immediately available, either. The intersection was still closed, as of 7 p.m.