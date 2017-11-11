High School Football Scores

Police release surveillance photos of stolen trailer in Kalamazoo

Posted 9:54 PM, November 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:55PM, November 11, 2017

Photo Gallery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they are looking for those involved in stealing a trailer in Kalamazoo on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at Ed’s Basic Car Rentals in the 2400 bock of Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.

The vehicle in question was described as a mid-90s, blue Buick LeSabre.  Two white males and a white females were spotted inside before driving off with the 12′ flatbed car hauler heading west down Miller Road. Authorities noted in a press release that the aluminum double axle trailer is gray in color and has a Oklahoma registration of  #2525L0.

Call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s