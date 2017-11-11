Police release surveillance photos of stolen trailer in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they are looking for those involved in stealing a trailer in Kalamazoo on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at Ed’s Basic Car Rentals in the 2400 bock of Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.

The vehicle in question was described as a mid-90s, blue Buick LeSabre. Two white males and a white females were spotted inside before driving off with the 12′ flatbed car hauler heading west down Miller Road. Authorities noted in a press release that the aluminum double axle trailer is gray in color and has a Oklahoma registration of #2525L0.

Call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.