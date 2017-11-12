A cloudy and cold Sunday with some light rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Clouds will continue in West Michigan with temperatures below average only working to the upper 30s by this afternoon. The Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas with see a possible early wintery mix and light rain showers for the first half of the day before drying out into the evening.

Some wintery mix is possible for the morning hours as a weak low pressure system moves through West Michigan. Mainly light rain drizzle is being detected at the surface before all areas mainly along and south of I-96 transition to full light rain showers. Be cautious for slick spots out on the roadways with the possible early wintery mix.

Monday West Michigan will start with some possible patchy fog as more mild temperatures work in the area having temperatures work closer to average afternoon highs. Sunshine is expected on Monday and we will continue to stay dry until the next round of rain showers arrives on Wednesday with some heavy rainfall.