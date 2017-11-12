× Big storm for West Michigan later this week

Michigan – A powerful storm system will bring a variety of weather to the area for the end of the week and into the weekend. Strong winds, heavy rain and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible as the low pressure system nears the Great Lakes.

Our Future Track model shows a deepening storm located in the Central Plains at 7 AM Friday. The isobars ahead of the storm will bring increasing south-southwest winds throughout the day.

The storm will track into Great Lakes by Friday evening with wind, rain and thunderstorms possible over West Michigan. The location of the low pressure system will keep us in the “warm sector” through Friday evening.

By Saturday the storm will track northeast of Michigan with very strong northwest winds with rain mixing with snow and falling temperatures. Some accumulating snow is possible Saturday night and Sunday.

The different computer models have “different solutions” for this storm since it is still quite a few days away. As the week continues we will have a better idea of how this storm will effect West Michigan.