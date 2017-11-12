Clarkston 29, West Ottawa 22

HOLLAND, Mich. -- West Ottawa lead Clarkston 22-6 at halftime, but the Wolves came back with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 29-22 and end the Panthers playoff streak.

