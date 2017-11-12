× Inaugural disc golf tournament taking over Grand Rapids today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You have the opportunity to disc golf through the streets of Grand Rapids all day Sunday.

Disc golfers of all ages and levels will be able to participate in the tournament. The course will run through Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus under US 131.

Streets will be closed off so participants can play. The course will take them to Ah Nab Awen Park, where they will get to play along the Grand River.

There will be professional and amateur divisions, along with a community family fun round. They will also be giving away prizes.

Entry fees are $90.

Here is the schedule for the tournament:

8:00am-9:00am: Pro teams register / check in

9:15am: Tournament kick off and player meeting

9:30am-11:30am: Tee off Pro round

11:00am-12:00pm: Am teams register / check in

12:15pm: Am team player meeting

12:30pm-2:30pm: Tee off Am round

3:00pm: Payouts and prizes all divisions

3:30pm-5:00pm: Community family fun round.

For more information, you can head to Disc Downtown’s website.