Lego thief still on the loose months after family’s collection was stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – A family in Grandville still searching for their missing Lego collection.

It’s been nearly three months since several thousand dollars worth of plastic blocks were stolen from the Richards' home.

Brian Richards tells FOX 17 he woke up in August to discover his life-long collection of Legos was stolen.

Since then, Meijer has helped by donating some gift certificates that he used to buy new blocks. Brian's insurance company has also been replacing what was taken.

"We have to buy everything then they reimburse us for whatever the actual cost is to replace things," says Brian Richards.

He and his entire family loves Lego.

The thief made off with Legos and a lifetime of memories, but Richards is determined to rebuild everything.

"There's a bunch available through Amazon for the recently retired sets," said Richards. "The old ones from my childhood we can get from Lego retailer seller sets."

Police are building a case but so far no arrests have been made. And Brian Richards can’t put together who may have done it.

"So we racked our brains in the weeks that followed thinking through everybody who's come down here who may have known about the collection and didn't come up with any promising leads," Brian told FOX 17.

Brian says he’s personally offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the Lego thief.

If you know anything call Grandville Police at 616-538-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.